Martinson Ampadu topples all at Africa Muscle Super Show in Accra 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA – Ghanaian bodybuilder Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the “Rock of Africa,” was adjudged the overall winner at the 2023 Africa Muscle Super Show.

The event held in Accra saw numerous bodybuilders across the African continent, including Nigeria, Togo, and Cameroon, competing for cash prizes and an opportunity to claim a pro-card.

After emerging first in the men’s physique category, Ampadu went on to pick up the ultimate prize on the day after emerging the overall winner of the bodybuilding contest.

Speaking after the Africa Muscle Super Show, which was organised by the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana, Ampadu expressed delight with his success after facing some stiff competition.

“The competition was not easy, but I came here with one purpose, and that was to win. So, I am glad I did so, and I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support to be here.

“I am already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions, and I will keep on working hard to get to the top,” Ampadu said.

Van Calebs, who is the manager of Ampadu, congratulated his athlete for his splendid display at the championship.He urged bodybuilding associations to create more of such competitions, to make Ghanaian bodybuilders very active and offer them enough competition.

“We need more of such competition in Ghana, and currently my athlete is preparing for the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) competition later in September,” he said.

Van Calebs also called on corporate Ghana and individuals to come on board and support his athlete, saying that Ampadu had the potential to become a world bodybuilding superstar.

Ampadu has had a remarkable year thus far, having won gold at the maiden edition of the WABBA Togo Bodybuilding Championship.

He has featured in major competitions around the world and recently emerged as the winner in the men’s physique category at the 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.

GNA

