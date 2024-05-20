Wahab misses WBC Silver title after round one knockout

Accra, May 20, GNA – Accra-based Nigerian lightweight sensation Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab also known as “The Wealth Machine” lost the chance to win the WBC Silver lightweight title to undefeated British opponent Mark ‘The Thunder” Chamberlain on Saturday May 17, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Wahab was knocked out in the opening round in an undercard of the much anticipated and historic undisputed unifying heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Usyk Oleksandr dubbed Ring Fire.

Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab now has a fight record of 25-2-0-16 kos, while Mark Chamberlain improves to 16-0-0-12 kos.

Assistant trainer Ernest Ofori said he was disappointed but proud Ghana and Nigeria made a representation on the biggest stage in boxing.

Wahab, on the other hand said, “Alihamduliah, to all my lovely Africa brothers and sisters, who supported me throughout this fight, I say sorry for not being able to make you proud like I had wanted.

“I got caught up with a clean shot which I didn’t really recover from before the final knockdown but I’m fighter with a lion heart and I know with your continuous support I would bounce back stronger, and to my opponent Mark Chamberlain, thank you for this opportunity i am forever grateful, may God bless us all”.

GNA

