GSA to Mark World Metrology Day with Stakeholders Workshop, Market Sensitisaton

Accra, May 20, GNA – Ghana will join the international community to mark World Metrology Day (WMD), which falls on Monday, May 20, 2024.

World Metrology Day is celebrated annually on May 20 to highlight the significance of measurements in society and commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875, a treaty signed by representatives of 17 States that provides coherent measurement system worldwide.

Metrology refers to the science of measurement and it plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing, and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

The theme for WMD 2024 is: “Sustainability”, chosen for its relevance to various measurement opportunities crucial for fostering a sustainable global economy and environment.

In line with this year’s theme, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), which is the National Metrology Institute of Ghana, will observe the Day in Kumasi, with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness of the critical role of metrology in the establishment of a sustainable global economy and environment.

The GSA will organise a market sensitisation event at the Kumasi Central Market on May 20, which is primarily aimed at traders who use measuring instruments, such as scales, in the delivery of their products or services to customers.

The Authority will educate people in the market and verify some of the scales.

The Authority will then hold a workshop for metrology stakeholders on May 21 to engage and educate female Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) on the role and importance of accurate measurements, its impact on business success, environmental sustainability, and global development.

There will also be a media outreach within the Kumasi Metropolitan area aimed at raising awareness and explaining the importance of Metrology in various aspects of daily lives.

The WMD acknowledges and honours the contributions of individuals working in intergovernmental, regional, and national metrology organisations and institutes year-round.

The GSA urged all stakeholders and the public to join in the celebration of the Day.

