GACL emerges Best ERM Compliant State-owned Enterprise

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA – Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has emerged “Winner” of “Best Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Compliant Institution” in the State-owned Enterprises Category in the Internal Audit Agency’s (IAA) Annual Awards to institutions.

GACL has maintained an effective, consistent, and transparent system of ERM in accordance with ISO 31000:2018.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said the Award was presented during the 2023 Internal Audit Conference.

ERM is the process of identifying, analysing, managing, and monitoring current and emerging risks in an integrated way across the breadth of the enterprise.

A statement issued in Accra said ERM provided the methodology for integrating risk into the strategic planning and resource allocation processes at the strategic level.

Mrs Pamela Djamson -Tettey, the Managing Director of GACL, commenting on the Awards said, “we deem it a great privilege to receive this recognition from the Agency and it is a validation of GACL’s internal systems designed to monitor and promptly manage current and emerging risks within the organization, which are working well.”

She said that ‘’for an industry that thrives on safety, GACL prioritizes Risk Management and continuously updates its risk register to reflect current trends. This award will undoubtedly spur the team on to ensure that Enterprise Risk Management is embedded in all facets of the organization.’’

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

