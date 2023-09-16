Eastern RFA: Former GPL team Kotoku Royals faces Okwawu United

Accra Sep.16.GNA – The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), officially announced to the general public about the newly created tournament set to begin before the 2023-24 season.

A new eight-club Elite Eastern Cup tournament would begin on September 20, 2023, in an effort to transform Eastern Football’s growth and wealthiest competition.

Five top Division One clubs and three (3) qualified MTN FA Cup Division Two clubs would be split into two groups for a special pre-season competition.

The objective of this special competition is to outfit the Access Bank Division One League teams in the area, including Kotoku Royals, Susubiribi SC, Kings Palace FC, Koforidua Semper FI, and Okwawu United.

Among the qualified MTN FA CUP Division Two clubs are Live Now Academy, Blue Skies Pelicans FC, and Storm Academy FC will participate keenly in the tournament for the ultimate in the highly game contest.

A few intriguing groupings were made, with Okwawu United, Kings Palace FC, Blue Skies Pelicans FC, and Kotoku Royals, a former member of the Ghana Premier League, placed in Group A.

Elsewhere in Group B, Division One Zone Three runners-up Koforidua Semper FI FC will compete Susubiribi SC, Storm Academy, and incredible Live Now FC who tortured Okwawu United in the Division Two League.

All games would take place at the Kibi Astro Turf, with two games each day at precisely 9 am and 3 pm.

The Ghana Football Association has given the competition its support and it is scheduled to begin next week.

The competition would need to fit in with other competitions already in place, such the Eastern Cup and Division Two League.

Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah, RFA Chairman said the Elite Eastern Cup League aims to transform Eastern football by attracting investment and improving the region’s quality of football. The success of club football relies on commercial viability.

“I believe we can transform the face of Eastern football with such competition for enormous curiosity from cooperate world to invest”.

”The technique is using the Elite Eastern Cup League to significantly and fundamentally improve the quality of football in the region”.

“The success of club football is founded on commercial viability. The Elite Eastern Cup competition League for us is the most vital intervention to the development and advancement of football in the Eastern Region” he concluded.

