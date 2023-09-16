Joseph Awinongya Jr. called to USA boxing national youth team

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Ghanaian-US-based young boxing prodigy Joseph Awinongya Jr. has been invited to join the United States of America (USA) boxing national youth team.

Awinongya Jr., who is fondly known as “Jojo,” is considered one of the top boxing prospects in the USA, having so many junior titles to his credit at the age of 15.

Jojo is expected to join some of the USA’s young boxers later this month as they prepare for the boxing world youth tournament.

Jojo who is currently the No.1 ranked 154lbs Youth boxer in the USA, has received congratulatory medals and souvenirs from the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council.

The 19-time USA National Champion has undoubtedly made a name for himself in both the boxing world and the academic arena.

Some titles won by Jojo include the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, the Wisconsin National Championship, and the USA National Championship, all on multiple occasions.

