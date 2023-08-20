Women’s World Cup: Sweden scores twice to deny Australia bronze medal   

By Edna A. Quansah

Brisbane, Australia, Aug. 20, GNA- Sweden scored twice to deny co-host Australia the bronze medal at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) for the fourth time at the Suncorp Stadium in the third-place play-off in Australia.

After losing 3-1 to England in the semifinals, the Matildas were in high hopes to clinch the bronze medal for the first time, however, a goal each from Fridolina Rolfo, and Kosovare Asllani were enough to secure the Swedes their fourth third-place finish, and dashed the Australians dreams.

From the blast of referee Cheryl Foster’s whistle, the Swedes got busy on the field to achieve their target after missing out in the finals by Spain, it was Stina Blackstenius who first tested the prowess of goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in less than 60 seconds.

The Australians quickly responded but midfielder Hayley Raso’s superb strike in the first half was saved by Zećira Mušović at her near post, a golden for the Australians to go ahead.

Sweden was awarded a penalty in the 30th minute when Clare Hunt fouled Blackstenius in the area after a VAR review.

Rolfö expertly executed to give Sweden the 1-0 before the break.

Sweden’s upper hand over the Australians did not break them after the break. The Matildas kept going and pushing for an equalizer until the 62nd minute when Asllani, wasted no chance to find the back of the net with a superb assist from Blackstenius.

This will be the fourth time after repeating the 1991, 2011, and 2019, feat.

Despite Australia reaching the semifinal for the first time, the Matildas will be disappointed for not putting joy on the faces of their fans for a third finish.

GNA

