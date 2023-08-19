Niger Crisis: Diplomacy remains most effective approach — Security Analysts

Accra, Aug 19, GNA – Three security analysts have maintained that the best approach to addressing the current political situation in Niger is through diplomacy and constant dialogue.

ECOWAS, on Friday, declared its intention to use military force to restore democracy in Niger if the military junta failed to come to the negotiation table.

This was announce after a two-day meeting of Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS in Accra.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s weekend programme, the News File, monitored by the Ghana News Agency, the security analysts cautioned ECOWAS to trek cautiously as any attempt to use force would have dire consequences for the sub region.

The security analysts are Colonel Festus B. Aboagye (rtd), Professor Kwesi Aning, and Dr Ken Ahorsu.

Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) said there was no just cause for ECOWAS to intervene in Niger.

According to him, a number of countries, including Benin, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, which were part of the ECOWAS Council, were undemocratic and therefore, could not be part of a council that made decisions to restore democracy in Niger.

He also noted that, since 2003, there had been about 14 coups in the West African sub region with several other counter coups and civil unrest.

He, therefore, stressed the need for ECOWAS to find solutions to the root causes of the coups to bring peace to the sub region.

Professor Aning, Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, KAIPTC, said military intervention was a “necessary tool” for ECOWAS to restore order back to Niger.

However, he noted that, dialogue with the junta remained the best in addressing the situation.

According to him, the military junta had shown its willingness to engage with the regional bloc and that, that must be pursued to find lasting solution to the impasse.

Prof Aning also urged ECOWAS to do self-introspection to regain its lost credibility.

“ECOWAS needs to regain its credibility and to regain the sense that it is a useful organisation,” he said.

He also entreated ECOWAS to be consistent in the application of principles and values inherent in the bloc’s protocols, conventions and regulations that member states had signed on.

Dr Ahorsu, Senior Research Fellow, Head of Peace and Security Studies, LECIAD, University of Ghana, also warned that, any military intervention would lead to destruction and cautioned ECOWAS against following through with its plans.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security at ECOWAS, speaking on the same programme, debunked claims that the regional bloc was on a war path with Niger.

“People are saying we are going to war with Niger and they are opposed to it. Let me clarify. We are not going to war. In the whole planning of this intervention, the word war never featured even once,” he said.

He added, “the fact that we are preparing does not mean we are going to war. Military preparations take time, it doesn’t mean that it is imminent, okay”.

Dr Musah said the concept of the operation ongoing was based on what he termed “targeted surgical operations” in Niger.

“We are at war with the junta,” he added.

Presidential guards, on July 26, 2023, ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently being held hostage with his family.

The junta suspended the country’s constitution, and installed General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Head of State.

GNA

