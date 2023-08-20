Women’s World Cup: Spain, England battle in search of first World Cup glory  

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 20, GNA- History beckons on Sunday, as Spain and England slug it out for a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

Both teams have been on top of their game since the start of the Mundial, cruising over giants to accomplish their tasks of becoming world champions.

The lionesses of England, who are known as the powerhouse of football sailed through to their debut final appearance after picking up a 3-1 victory over co-hosts Australia whereas Spain landed a place in the final after beating a stubborn Swedes side by 2-1 in a late dramatic fashion.

On paper, the Lionesses have an upper hand over Spain with an unbeaten record of six outings in the tourney.

This would be the 12th time both sides would be meeting and is projected to go down into history books as one of the best finals looking at the level of brilliant football display from both teams.

The last time England faced Spain in the 2022 Women’s Euro quarterfinal was when the former defeated Les Bleus of Spain 2-1 after extra time.

England has conceded three goals, scoring 13 whereas Spain has scored 17 goals, conceding seven in six games.

With the likes of James Lauren, Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, and Alesia Russo coming up against Salma Paralluelo, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, and Jenni Hermoso this would be a clash of the titans affair.

GNA

