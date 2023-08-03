SWAG marks 55th Anniversary today

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.3, GNA – The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has marked its 55th anniversary as the umbrella for Sports Journalists in Ghana.

Formed on 3rd August 1968, by a group of clear sighted, perceptive, and gnostic brains, the association has grown to impact Ghana’s sports development and promotion.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, the association’s President, appreciated Mr. Joe Lartey, a veteran Sports Journalist and SWAG’s first President for his contributions over the years.

“As we celebrate the day, we pay tribute to our forebears; Oheneba Charles, Joe Aggrey, Ebo Quansah and Ackah Anthony who through their sweat and toil, sacrifice, self-denial, and relinquishment have brought the Association this far,” it said.

“I pray, as we celebrate the day, we are guided by the tenets of professionalism, virtuosity and adeptness, qualities our trail blazers gleefully exhibited.”

He congratulated all Sports Journalists and other key players who have contributed to the progress of the association since its inception.

The SWAG President urged all members of the association to be united and committed to help project sports in Ghana.

“On such an auspicious day, it is only proper that we offer acknowledgement to our Patrons who continually offer guidance and counselling to us.”

SWAG is popularly known for its awards scheme dubbed “SWAG Awards” which seeks to honour Sports men and women for their achievements.

GNA

