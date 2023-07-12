Unemployed remanded for allegedly robbing driver of his phones, cash

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 12, GNA – An unemployed man who robbed a driver of his iPhone 12 Pro Max, Infinix Hot 20i, and cash of GHC450 has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Raphael Borketey aka Zuzu Mafia and his three accomplices, now at large, allegedly pulled out knives and ordered the victim to surrender his items.

Charged with robbery, Borketey pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo.

Borketey is expected to reappear on July 26. 2023.

Chief Inspector Fiotso who held brief for Inspector Wilhelmina Kwafo, prayed the court to remand the accused person to assist the Police in their investigations.

According to the prosecution, the Police were closing in on the accused person’s accomplices.

The case as narrated by the prosecution is that the complainant, Kelvin Mensah, is a driver residing at Nungua Buade. Borketey also resides at Nungua Maami.

It said on June 18, 2023, at about 1000 hours, the complainant and his brother, Dennis Prah, who is also a witness in this case, went to Nungua Maami to buy food.

The prosecution said on their way home, Borketey and three other accomplices currently at large, met the complainant and his brother at the Nungua Kingsway Road.

It said Borketey and his accomplices pulled out knives and ordered the complainant and his brother to surrender all their personal belongings.

The prosecution said Borketey and his accomplices robbed the complainant of his Infinix Hot 20i mobile phone valued at GHC700, iPhone 12 Pro Max, valued at GHc6,700 and cash of GHC450 and fled the scene.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and Borketey was arrested at his hideout in Nungua Maami.

According to the prosecution, Borketey admitted the offence during interrogation and disclosed that he sold the complainant’s Infinix mobile phone to one Bernard at Nungua for GHC400.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest Borketey’s accomplices.

GNA

