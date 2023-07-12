Businessman granted a GHS 200,000 bail

By Chanel Acheampong/ Dorcas Appiah

Accra, July 12, GNA – Mr Kwabena Abdul Razak, a businessman, who is alleged to have dishonestly sold a Mercedes Benz C300 has been granted a GHS200,000.00 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused person is said to have sold an unregistered 2015 model Mercedes Benz C300 saloon car to the complainant, Mr Seidu Issaka, for GHS180,000.00.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful adjourned the case to August.9, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting told the court that Mr Issaka was a trader and a resident of Achimota, a suburb of Accra.

It said the accused on the other hand was a businessman and a resident of Taifa.

The prosecution said sometime in 2021, the complainant desired to buy a Mercedes Benz saloon car for his private use and was introduced to the accused person by a friend, since he was a dealer in cars.

On October 5, 2021, the accused then sold an unregistered 2015 model Mercedes Benz C300 saloon car to the complainant for GH₵180,000.00.

It said about a week later, the car developed a fault, and the accused was informed but he assured the complainant that he had a mechanic, who could repair car.

The prosecution said the accused then went for the car with the promise of repairing it and returning it in time but failed to do so.

The accused resold the said car to another person, appropriated the proceeds and went into hiding.

It said that he was arrested, and he admitted the offence.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that for the accused to execute his plans to succeed in his endeavour to steal, he managed to secure a certified copy of the car documents from the Customs Office, which documents he knew the original was with the complainant.

It said the document facilitated his reselling of the car to another buyer and after investigations, the accused was charged with the offence and brought before the court.

