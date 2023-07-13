Alleged Plot to Remove IGP: Leaked tape must be subjected to forensic examination – Security Analyst

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 13, GNA – Dr Kwesi Biney, a Security Analyst, has called for probe into a leaked tape alleging plots to remove from office Mr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

That, he said, would help establish the truth or otherwise of the said tape and ensure the necessary decisions were taken against individuals or persons found culpable.

The tape, which leaked on Tuesday July 11, is said to involve a high-profile police commissioner and some leaders of the governing New Patriotic Party, who were allegedly scheming to oust the IGP.

According to the tape, the plotters believed Dr Dampare could be a “stumbling block” to the Party’s cause towards winning the 2024 election.

The Government, through the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Derry, has, however, denied the allegations, describing the leaked tape as “baseless”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra, on Wednesday, Dr Biney said such allegations must not be taken lightly as they could have security ramification for the country.

“The police is responsible for homeland security so, if those that are to ensure peace and order are going this way, then I’m afraid… even though the Minister (of Interior) has come out to say that it is not true, further investigation must go on,” he said.

He added that the voices and names of persons mentioned must thoroughly be investigated to establish the truth or otherwise.

“We need to be fair with the people of Ghana, other than that, this, we see it as small is not as small as it is. It is a national security threat,” he stressed.

Dr Biney, who is also an Executive Board Member of the International Human Rights Commission– Switzerland (Ghana Chapter), called for amendment of parts of the Constitution, which allowed presidents to appoint service chiefs for the various security agencies.

Dr Biney said that would reduce political interference and ensured objective discharge of their mandates.

He also expressed concern about Ghana’s system of government, describing it as “party politics” rather than democratic politics.

According to him, such a system did not auger well for the sustaining of Ghana’s peace and achievement of its development goal.

He, therefore, cautioned political actors to be circumspect in their engagement with the electorate in their quest for political power, as well as avoid churning out false news to achieve political power.

