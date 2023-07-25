Stonebwoy announces remix of ‘Life & Money,’ drops snippets

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 25, GNA – Ghana’s award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has announced the remix of “Life & Money” on his “5th Dimension” album and drops snippets via his social media platforms.

The lead single from the album, titled “Life & Money,” features British rapper Stormzy and was produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5.

However, the release date for the remix is yet to be announced.

The original track talks about how he wants to see people happy, make money and be content in life.

The chorus of the song describes the much work he puts in his endeavors to succeed in life, and he shall love his life no matter the conditions.

The remix is set to offer a diverse musical journey, exploring a fusion of reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeat’s, and trap music.

Stonebwoy’s “5th Dimension” album has currently over 1million streams on musical service platforms, creating trends in the diaspora with the dynamic Ghanaian languages.

“5th Dimension” adds to Stonebwoy’s growing list of musical achievements and delight his fans, as he collaborates with international superstars to offer a unique listening experience.

Stonebwoy has earned several accolades over the years, including Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards.

He won Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques, among others.

He recently made history by becoming the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform.

GNA

