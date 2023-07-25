Black Sherif sued over contract, Plaintiff seeking more than $100,000 in damages

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, July 25, GNA – Ghanaian event management company, Cruise People Limited has sued Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherrif, known as Black Sherif, for allege breach of contract.

Cruise People Limited is suing Black Sherif for breaching the terms of the contract they signed, according to court documents submitted to the High Court in Adenta, Accra.

Black Sherif was hired for the cruise event, and the lawsuit claims they wanted him to make a video certifying his attendance in the event held in Greece after paying half of his booking fee ($20,000).

A termination of the booking and a loss of $18,000 for reserving berths on the cruise ship are said to have resulted from the artiste’s failure to provide the video as promised.

The business is requesting that the artiste pay it a total of over $100,000 in damages.

This sum consists of $20,000 provided as partial compensation for his services, $18,000 lost through the cancellation of cruise ship cabins, and $50,000 in lost revenue.

However, the business claims to have spent GHc65,000 to promote a music video that was never delivered.

The police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) invited Black Sherif for questioning, days after he returns from his international tour.

GNA

