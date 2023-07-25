New single dubbed ‘Therapist’ by Supaakos inspires music fanatics

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 25, GNA – Nigerian hip-hop sensation, Cosmos Okey Nnotum, also known as Supaakos, has released a new single called “Therapist”.

Following the success of his last release, “See My Money,” Supaakos continues his journey to position himself as a rising star in the mainstream of the music industry, highlighting his solid commitment to artistic growth and innovation.

On “Therapist,” he delves into a compelling storyline, revolving around a protagonist’s journey through counseling, unexpectedly finding himself falling deeply in love with his therapist.

Known for his impeccable wordplay and engaging narratives, he creates a tale that resonates on an emotional level and demonstrates his artistic prowess.

With the release of “Therapist,” Supaakos maintains his momentum, displaying no signs of decreasing his path to become an established presence in the Nigerian music scene.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in Supaakos’ latest masterpiece.

As anticipation reaches its peak, Supaakos’ resolute followers eagerly embrace this new musical journey.

His determination to carve a unique path in the Nigerian music industry and the world is evident, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.

