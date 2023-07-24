Miracle Land wins 2023 Soccer for Dreamer U-17 tournament

By Francis Ofori

Winneba (C/R), July 24, GNA – Miracle Land have been crowned champions of the 2023 Soccer for Dreamers U-17 tournament after beating Awutu Winton Secondary School by a lone goal on Saturday.

The tournament, which took place in Winneba, featured Miracle Land, Senya Wonders, Awutu Winton Secondary School and Young Juventus who battled all out for victory.

Miracle land managed to triumph over Young Juventus with a one-goal advantage in the first game, earning them a slot in the finals whereas Senya Wonders failed to make it to the finals after being defeated by Awutu Winton Secondary School by two unanswered goals.

The final was a clash of the titans encounter as both sides were confident of clinching the title.

A first half goal from Emmanuel Mensah separated the boys from the men as the game ended 1-0 in favour of Miracle land.

At the end of the game, Emmanuel Effah of Winton Secondary School was adjudged the best player whiles Michael Darko also swept away the Goal king award with two goals to his credit.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to Wilberforce Mensah of Miracle Land.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organization based in the United States said the tournament was a platform to showcase to the world how talented Ghanaian players were.

She said Soccer for Dreamers was committed in supporting these talented footballers in their various careers with a donation drive and also how to educate them on how to improve upon their health.

“We have invested in an online learning platform, you can learn how to get ready for an interview, how to put CV’s together, Customer Service skills and how to train you to be a good employee to give footballers life even after football which is the Ubuntu online academy platform,” she said.

Madam Akwaboah said there was a need to give these footballers a better future to aid them achieve success in life.

As part of making a change in Ghanaian societies, Soccer for Dreamers donated boots, balls, gloves, shin guards, bags, cash prizes and other equipments to the teams.

A set of football gears was also donated to Gomoa Sports for Change, an NGO using sports to get children out of the street.

Stephen Nyarko, Coach of Gomoa Sports for Change thanked Soccer for Dreamers for coming onboard to help the organization and the community as a whole.

“It will help us go a long way because as an NGO we do not have so many gears to support the children to work so we will use these things to help the children gain more experience through sports,” he said.

GNA

