Legon Cities appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as Head Coach

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 24, GNA – Premier League side, Legon Cities have appointed Paa Kwesi Fabin as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The coach had a successful season in the just ended betPawa Ghana Premier League with Aduana Stars, hence earning him the vacant position to take over from former Coach Maxwell Kanadu.

Legon Cities on the other hand had quite an impressive season, finishing ninth in the 2022/23 league season and would hope to to make a change under the experienced tactician.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is expected to begin his role on Tuesday, August 1,2023.

To his cabinet, he has coached Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko SC, Aduana Stars and many others.

GNA

