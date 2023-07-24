MTN AshantiFest 2023: Ejisu to face Santasi in grand final

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 24. GNA – The Grand-Final of the thrilling 2023 MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta will be between Ejisu and Santasi on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The interesting semi-finals took place on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Dechemso Otumfuo Park, where the first match between Ejisu and Kwadaso ended in a 1-1 draw.

The tournament brought a large crowd, sweat, tears, and excitement from players and spectators. At the crucial penalty shootout, Ejisu won 5-4.

Dechemso and Santasi’s encounter in the second Semifinal ended in a 3-3 draw as well.

Albert Yeboah “Dybala,” Fabio (own goal), Ramos, Elvis Opoku, Charles Camara Gyamfi, and Bernard Asare “Wofa” scored the wonderful and amazing goals.

Santasi were lucky on the day and got the victory on a 4-3 penalties score-line.

The third Place Play-off and Grand-Final have been scheduled for Sunday, July 30, 2023, and there would be a huge turnout at Dechemso Otumfuo Park for both events.

Kwadaso and Dechemso would compete for third place, to set up the championship game. The sponsors, MTN Ghana have put at stake handsome prizes for the finalists.

