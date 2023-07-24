Football club honours team members for exceptional performance

By Philip Tengzu

Nadowli, (UW/R), July 24, GNA – Some deserving TF Exponential Football Club team members have been recognised and awarded for their exceptional performances in the just-ended Upper West Regional Division Two League.

The team, formerly called Golden FC, a then Division Three Team, played in the Division Two League for the first time and was placed second in group “B” in the league, qualifying it for a slot in the Middle League.

The team, however, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Wa Sporting Club in the Middle League therefore missing a chance in the Division One League.

Eight players of the club including most improved player of the season, promising player of the season, best goal of the season, most disciplined player of the season, goalkeeper of the season, and midfielder of the season among others were awarded.

Also, members of the technical team, “die-hard” fun of the season, individuals and institutions and sister clubs were recognised at the event.

The awardees took cash prizes ranging from GHȻ100.00 to GHȻ500.00, football boots and footballs and Exponential FC branded souvenirs.

Speaking at the event, which was the first of its kind in the region, Mr Moses Sumbobo, the Manager of the TF Exponential FC, said the event was to appreciate the zeal and enthusiasm of the team members, which saw the team rise from “grass to grace” in the 2022/2023 league season.

He said the Exponential FC lost its first three matches in the league but with the determination of the team members, the club bounced back strongly and made a mark though it could not qualify to the Division One League.

“He who lives to fight another battle must prepare adequately for it. We have taken some steps to improve our performance in the next season and this event is one of them”, Mr Sumbobo explained.

Dr. Daniel Ngmenmandelle Bagbin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TF Exponential FC, expressed gratitude to the team members for their performance in the league.

He said football was a business and the team must see it as such, and “be focused and disciplined in the game” to achieve the needed results.

He announced that as part of the preparation for the 2023/2024 league season, the club had engaged one Rashid Gbene Suleman as its head coach.

Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu, the Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association (RFA), commended the leadership of the Exponential FC for recognising the efforts of its team.

While encouraging other clubs to emulate Exponential FC, he said it would motivate the players to give off their best for the club to succeed.

He encouraged the club to form juvenile clubs – under 13, under 15 and under 17 – to unearth the football talents in the young ones.

GNA

