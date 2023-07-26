Holistic sports development, key to enhance national revenue generation, Minister

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), July 26, GNA – Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister has reiterated the need to focus on quality and consistent holistic national sports developing as a key avenue to generate additional financial resources to develop the country.

Mr. Adu-Gyan said identifying and developing sporting talents could generate lots of foreign currencyy, foster national identity and promote unity that would create solid ground for foreign investors and development-oriented organisations to come and invest in the country for enhanced socio-economic growth to better the standard and living conditions of the citizenry.

The Regional Minister cited many countries such as Brazil, Germany and Spain had progressed through sporting disciplines development as part of their general national development agenda.

It would thus be incumbent on the Bono East and Ghana generally to place premium on promoting sporting activities as a means of generating more revenue to boost the country’s economy, he added.

Mr. Adu-Gyan was speaking at the opening of the Bono East Regional Sports Festival for Senior High Schools (SHSs) at the Ameyaw Akumfi Park, Techiman and urged participating schools and the students to remain focus and do what they had been trained to do.

He emphasised the need for them to show sportsmanship without traits of indiscipline on the field of play by strictly following instructions and obeying authority as sports men and women.

Mr. Adu-Gyan assured of the Regional Coordinating Council’s commitment to support sports development in the region to showcase the good name and rich culture of the Bono East to the outside world.

Alhaji Adams Muazu, the Regional Sports Coordinator said the festival was meant to select a formidable team in all the disciplines to represent the region at the forthcoming national sports festival scheduled to be held in Takoradi.

The Regional Minister presented 12 sets of jerseys and 18 footballs in support of the competition being participated by 36 SHSs grouped in six zones across the region.

GNA

