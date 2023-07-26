249 graduates from Tumu College of Education

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), July 26, GNA – A total of 249 students have graduated with Bachelor’s Degrees in education from the Tumu College of Education in the Sissala East Municipality with 15 of them graduating with first-class honours.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of their programmes and commended the staff, especially the acting principal for their hard work in getting the students through their courses despite the challenges.

“I want to assure the school governing Council, Management, and students of Tumu College of Education of the government’s commitment to ensuring that the college gets its fair share of development,” Dr. Salih said.

The Regional Minister assured actors in the educational sector of the government’s commitment to continue to support the sector.

The congregation was for the first batch of the 4-year Bachelor of Education Programme introduced in 2018.

Dr Salih asked the graduating teachers to make the values they acquired in the school- dignity, truthfulness, fairness, lawfulness, transparency, accountability, and confidentiality – their guiding principles as that would make them sail through in life.

He appealed to teachers to see postings to rural areas as a call to service rather than punishment and accept postings to those areas as a service to the nation.

The Regional Minister noted that a 350-capacity dormitory project had commenced in many colleges across the country and would be completed as the government would give the contractors the necessary support to continue the dormitory blocks.

He encouraged the District Assemblies to augment the provision of accommodation for the staff and other amenities to motivate teachers to stay in the region.

“I have taken note of the teething challenges mentioned by the acting Principal ranging from, the need for an adequate lecture hall, reshaping and working on the roads to the campus and the internal roads, and the need for an administration block for the college would all be taken on board,” Dr. Salih explained.

Mr Shani Osman, the Acting Principal of the College, commended the graduates for their discipline and hard work, which resulted in their good performance.

He revealed that nine students attained first-class honours, 139 had second-class upper division, 74 students had second-class lower division, 26 students secured third-class division, and one student attained a pass.

Mr Osman announced that in 2024, the Tumu College of Education would commemorate its 40th anniversary, and preparations for that would commence in August of this year where officially it would be inaugurated in October.

Master Kamilu Mohammed Nashiru was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Kuoro Mahamudu Zakaria Savei IV, the Chief of Kong, who chaired the function, called for continuous support to the school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

