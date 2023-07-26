Who wins the MTN Ashantifest Football competition

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 26. GNA – The 2023 MTN Ashantifest football competition will come to an end on Sunday, July 30, at Dechemso Otumfuo Park in Kumasi.

The competition had been exciting and produced some amazing talents.

However, the striker with the most goals would be selected from players like Emmanuel Owusu Boakye of Kwadaso, who has seven goals, Richmond Antwi of Atonso, who has six, and Ramos of Dechemso, who has three.

Alhassan Chibsah, Tahiru Awudu of Ejisu, and Lizarazu of Dechemso, all with two goals each, are the other competitors.

The third-place clash between Kwadaso and Dechemso will serve as the prelude to the final game between Santasi and Ejisu.

Numerous football aficionados attention have been drawn to the competition, including club owner and talented actor Yaw Dabo, who recently visited a few clubs in Europe.

MTN Ghana, the sponsors, have offered out generous prizes for the eventual winners.

All participating teams received 3,000 Ghana Cedis each for preparation, while the top three teams would receive 20,000, 10,000 and 5,000, respectively as prizes.

