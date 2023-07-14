Ghana’s World Cup group is tricky – John Paintsil

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 14, GNA – John Paintsil, former Black Stars defender has described Ghana’s World Cup qualifying draw as tricky and challenging.

Ghana is in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad.

“It’s not a difficult group but a tricky one. We have Mali, Madagascar, CAR and Comoros. These countries have a history with us. I believe history is against us, but we can overcome,” he stated in an interview.

“Countries paired against Ghana in the group have an upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them, it’s no news, but if they beat us, it’s big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group.

“Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime,” he added.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, would be playing in their fifth World Cup after taking part in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and most recent edition in Qatar last year.

Contrarily, Chad, Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, and Comoros have never made it to the World Cup qualifying round.

The Black Stars must overcome the challenges to secure qualification for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

GNA

