Inaki Williams excluded from Athletic Bilbao’s squad for pre-season

Accra, July 14 GNA – Inaki Williams, Black Stars forward will stay in Spain to continue his recovery, while Athletic Bilbao travel to Mexico for pre-season.

The 29-year-old reported for pre-season last week, but he completed individual drills before joining the rest of his teammates.

Despite showing signs of recovery, Athletic Club decided to leave the striker behind for him to fully recover before the start of the season.

Williams, De Marcos, Dani Garca, Villalibre, Yeray, Yuri Berchiche, and Imanol Garca de Albeniz would all continue their training in Lezama.

Meanwhile, the 23-member squad have travelled to Mexico with manager Ernesto Velverde, along with his younger brother Nico Williams.

Athletic Club would play two friendlies against Chivas and Necaxa before moving back to Spain for the 2023/24 season.

Below is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Alex Padilla

Defenders: Hugo Rincón, Iñigo Lekue, Dani Vivian, Peru Nolaskoain, Unai Egiluz and Alex Petxarroman

Midfielders: Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Beñat Prados, Junior Bita, Unai Gómez, Ander Herrera and Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Forwards: Raúl García, Iker Muniain, Berenguer, Guruzeta, Adu Ares, Nico Serrano, Javi Martón, Nico Williams and Morcillo.

