MTN AshantiFest 2023 excites Kumasi football fans

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 14, GNA – The MTN Ashantifest 2023 football matches continue to thrill fans and deliver fantastic and memorable performances.

The activity took place in Zone 4 over the past weekend and on Friday, 7th July 2023 at the Atonsu Astro Turf.

Game One of Day One saw Kwadaso defeat Adum 6-1. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye scored thrice, with Kwame Owusu, Fiazo, George Kwame Agyemang and Andy Cole also on the score sheet.

Santasi defeated Atonsu 2-0 in the second game, with goals from Ballack and Charles Kamara Gyamfi.

In the third match, Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and Richmond Antwi scored to help Kwadaso defeat Atonsu 2-1.

Santasi defeated Adum 4-0 in game 4 on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mahmud Issah, Enoch Morrison, Bernard Frimpong, and Ronaldo were the goal scorers.

Alhassan Chibsah scored twice, and George Agyemang scored from the penalty spot as Santasi defeated Kwadaso 2-1 in game five.

Adum got beaten by Atonsu 2-7 in game six with goals from Nana Poku, Gaucho, Richmond Antwi, Christian Benteke, and Richmond Antwi.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

