Free medical examination for participants of Homowo Marathon

Accra, July 19, GNA – All registered participants of the 2nd Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) will enjoy free medical examination before the race.

This follows the partnership deal between HealthTech Ghana Limited a Medical Technology Distributor and vendor of choice for hospitals and clinics across Ghana and Medivents Consult – Media, Public Relations, Marketing Agency and Events Management outfit – the organisers of the race.

HealthTech Ghana Limited have thus become one of the new sponsors of the race as well as the lead sponsor for the first ever Sports Expo to be organized by Medivents Consult.

The deal would see HealthTech Ghana Limited provide two days of free and thorough medical examination for all registered participants of the race at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium during the Sports Expo fixed for August 2-3.

All participants would have the opportunity to undertake screening in blood pressure measurement, body mass index calculation, glucose level monitoring, hepatitis B and C, Syphilis and ECG.

This according to HealthTech Ghana would help participants to assess cardiovascular health, identify potential risks for chronic diseases and provide insight into their overall well-being.

A statement signed by Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to HealthTech Ghana Limited for their support.

The statement said the medical examination would help prevent health issues during the race as it seeks to give athletes clean bill of health for all participants.

Abigail Akua Amoah Head of Sales, HealthTech Ghana in the statement said they were delighted to be part of the two events.

She urged participants to take advantage of the exercise to examine themselves ahead of the race.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is fixed for Friday, August 2-3, 2023. It would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium, and end at the Mantse Agbona.

Over 1000 participants are expected to participate in 21, 10, and 5 kilometres with attractive prizes to be won.

The AICHM is in partnership with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Other sponsors of the race are; Allied Consortiums, HD Plus, G4S, Serene Insurance, mybet.africa.com, Happy Fm, Harmony Haven, 442Images, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Indomie, and Dannex Aryton.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

