Ghanaian female footballers urged to practice safe menstrual hygiene

By Francis Ofori

Kyebi, E/R, July 27, GNA – Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organisation in the United States has urged female footballers to practice safe menstrual hygiene to stay healthy.

The organisation, in partnership with the Ghana Football Association donated football gear and menstrual cups to female teams who were participating in the Women’s Regional Championship in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

As part of the donation, a menstrual cup talk was held to educate the footballers on the need to practice safe menstrual health.

Speaking during the session, Madam Akwaboah said “It is important to practice safe menstrual hygiene, I think sometimes as women we forget the importance of menstrual hygiene and how to go about it”.

She said there was a need for females to stay clean before beginning any menstrual process which would aid combat menstrual poverty.

The President noted that unsafe menstrual practices have effects of attracting infections hence the need to champion the campaign for females to stay healthy, most especially footballers.

The ladies were taken through different stages of how to use menstrual cups which would help save cost.

Participants of the health talk were Kotoku Rush Ladies, Anlo Ladies, FC Epiphany, Sea Lions FC, Jonina Ladies FC and Hassport Ladies FC.

Items donated to the teams were boots, shin guards, jerseys, balls and many others.

The event was coordinated by Mr. Stephane Lecosson, Soccer for Dreamers Country Representative.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

