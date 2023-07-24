Hearts of Oak to play Great Olympics in Homowo Cup

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 24. GNA – The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup for 2023 will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 20, 2023.

The much-anticipated match has been set to begin on August 20, 2023, according to a statement issued by the office of His Royal Majesty, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II.

The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup promises to be an exciting matchup, as these two football powerhouses face off in the Mantse Derby.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially sanctioned the game, ensuring a fair and competitive match.

However, the organising committee has revealed that there would be an exciting curtain raiser before the game’s opening match.

The teams involved in the curtain raiser will be made public in the days prior to the event, which will heighten the suspense to the day’s events.

In their most recent matchup in the Ghana Premier League, which took place in March 2023, Olympics defeated Hearts 1-0.

The match would also help both clubs prepare as they get ready for the next 2023–24 Ghana Premier League season.

GNA

