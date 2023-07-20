FDA destroys 200 metric tonnes of unwholesome products

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, July 20, GNA – The Ashanti Regional office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has safely disposed of at least 200 metric tonnes of assorted unwholesome products at the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant.

The products, which were ceased within the first half of the year included allopathic and herbal drugs, household chemical substances, medical devices, cosmetic products, and food products.

Mr John Layea Odai-Tetteh, the Regional Head of FDA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the FDA was established under Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 to ensure public health and safety.

The Authority is also responsible under section 132 of the Public Health Act, 2012, to supervise the safe disposal of unwholesome regulated products including substandard/falsified products.

He said the products were ceased during the Authority’s routine rigorous market surveillance activities at the various sale outlets such as pharmacies and herbal shops, over the counter medicine shops, herbal clinics, information centres, provision shops, cold stores, medical device shops, shopping mall, and cosmetics shop in the Region.

The products according to the Regional Head, were either expired, unregistered or damaged.

Mr Odai-Tettey advised consumers to look out for registered products, products that are not damaged or dented when patronising any product.

They should not patronise products from unauthorised persons and places that is difficult to trace and make sure they go to clinics or hospitals where they would be given proper diagnosis when sick.

He advised wholesalers, retailers and warehouses to ensure their products in stock were registered by the FDA to avoid confiscation.

He encouraged the public to report any unscrupulous activities of regulatory concern to the office, saying that the FDA had a designated consumer complaint desk whose mandate was to receive complaints for necessary regulatory actions to be taken.

Mr. Odai-Tettey assured that the FDA would continue to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to ensure public health and safety.

