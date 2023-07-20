CCEYD sensitises students, stakeholders on corruption

By Albert Futukpor

Gushegu (N/R), July 20, GNA – Students of selected Senior High, and Junior High Schools in three districts in the Northern Region have been sensitised on corruption and its effects on society, and the need for them to stand up against the practice.

They included Gushegu SHS, Shali Lanyili JHS and Sanga JHS in the Gushegu and Sagnarigu Municipalities and Karaga District.

Some youth groups and religious leaders also benefited from the exercise in the three Assemblies.

The exercise was carried out separately in the three Assemblies by the Centre for Communities Education and Youth Development (CCEYD), an NGO, with support from the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day.

The AU Anti-Corruption Day, held on July 11, every year, is a day set aside by the AU to remind Africans and African Leaders of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of corruption within their societies.

Mr Abu Ibrahim, Executive Director of CCEYD, who spoke during sensitisation fora at the schools, highlighted the effects of corruption on society and individuals.

Mr Ibrahim emphasised that “Corruption is not just unethical, it robs societies of resources needed to achieve development objectives.”

He added that “The drain of available public funds leads to reduction in basic goods and services delivery and weakens the capacity of countries to implement critical development agenda as well as to enhance human rights.”

He said upholding financial integrity was at the core of fighting corruption, adding “When high-level officials exploit vast amount of public assets, public trust erodes, people are deprived of economic opportunities, and democratic institutions are weakened.”

He urged the students and other participants to share the message with their parents and other stakeholders to intensify the fight against corruption in the country.

Mr Bawa Alhassan, Dagbanli, Teacher at Gushegu SHS, and Secretary to the Gushegu Local Accountability Network, said fighting corruption should be included in the curriculum for schools for a greater impact in the future.

He said “With this, we are sure of raising a generation free from this crime called corruption.”

GNA

