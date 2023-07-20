Fodome Traditional Council bans burial, noise making

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), July 20, GNA – The Fodome Traditional Council has placed an immediate ban on burials and noise making within the traditional area ahead of royal funeral rites to be performed.

The rites, referred to as “Tɔ Fɔflɔ” will be observed for four Chiefs and two linguists while the funeral of 105 other citizens of Toti, Totinyigbe, Taxoe and Dugba will also be observed.

Mr Fabian Kwame Alex Kwamuar, Secretary to Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, the Paramount Chief, disclosed this to the media that the ban, which took effect from Sunday, July 16 to Sunday, August 6, 2023, was expected to be observed by all in the Area.

He said the royal rites would begin on August 3 to August 13, 2023, with various outlined programmes to make the rites a successful one.

Mr Kwamuar said the rites would be performed for Togbega Gbedegbleme Honu III, Togbe Akuamoah II, Togbe Ayisah II, Togbe Adipa Akatse I, Tsami Gbesorgbor Kudzo and Tsami Cyprian Gedeyi.

He said the area extended an invitation to sympathisers and the public in general to go witness the rich culture of the area during the period, especially on August 5.

Mr Kwamuar said all relevant stakeholders had been informed and admonished the citizenry in the Area to adhere to all directives outlined.

GNA

