Consuming junk food after a workout is detrimental – Physician Specialist

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, July 10, GNA – Dr. Zuleila Fuseini, a Physician Specialist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has stated that eating processed meats, fast food, fries, salty snacks, and sugary drinks after a workout is counterproductive.

Dr. Fuseini emphasised that the purpose of going on a health exercise was to burn calories, which must be balanced with a reasonable amount of food and a good diet to maintain a healthy body.

She urged that the concept of fitness clubs be preserved as an activity to reduce weight and keep the body vibrant, emphasising the importance of refraining from eating junk foods afterwards.

Dr. Fuseini said this at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy

According to Dr. Fuseini, many of the detrimental impacts of fast foods were imperceptible until it was too late. “Junk foods and sugary drinks contribute to abdominal fat, which has been linked to inflammatory and blood pressure problems that are frequently diagnosed in hospitals.”

She cited the increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity as negative health consequences of these dietary consumption.

The IMaH Physician Specialist also suggested a reverse eating plan, in which heavier meals were taken in the early hours of the day and less food was consumed as the day proceeded.

Dr. Fuseini, who spoke on “Diabetes Melilitus,” emphasised that diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease distinguished by excessive levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads to catastrophic damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time.

The most frequent, she said, is type two diabetes, which happens when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin.

The prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen rapidly in countries of all income levels during the last three decades.

Type one diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic illness in which the pancreas generates little or no insulin on its own, according to the IMaH Physician Specialist.

“Access to affordable treatment, including insulin, is critical for people living with diabetes.” “By 2025, there will be a global agreement to halt the rise in diabetes and obesity,” she stated.

She added that preventive measures such as balanced diets, frequent exercise, limiting alcohol use, quitting smoking, and maintaining weight, with the optimal Body Mass Index (BMI) being between 18 and 25, among others.

Dr. Fuseini was also concerned that, while type one was widespread among children and type two was prevalent among adults, type two was also becoming more common among children.

