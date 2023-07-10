African Union must adopt a common position on LGBTIQA+ activities – Industrialist

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, July 10, GNA – Dr William Mensah-Ansah, an industrialist, has urged the African Union (AU) to establish a unified position on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual (LGBTIQA+) issues to defend Africans against practises that want to modify their culture.

He stated that the AU must come together to combat threats of economic sanctions against nations that had passed legislation prohibiting LGBTIQA+ practices or were in the process of doing so.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Mensah-Ansah cited passages from the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which stated that “every individual shall have the right to the respect of the dignity inherent in a human being and to the recognition of his legal status.”

“All forms of exploitation and degradation of man shall be prohibited, particularly slavery, slave trade, torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment and treatment.”

He questioned whether the practice of LGBTIQA+ individuals could be considered as a human rights problem, emphasising the importance of the AU taking a united stance to safeguard African heritage and human dignity.

Dr Mensah-Ansah also pointed out that Aspiration 6 of the AU Agenda 2063 calls for “An Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children.”

According to him, Agenda 2063 requires that we live in a more inclusive society in which all citizens actively participate in decision-making in all aspects and where no child, woman, or man is left behind or excluded because of gender, political affiliation, religion, ethnic affiliation, locality, age, or other factors.

He emphasised the urgent necessity for the AU to harmonise its laws and policies to address the current LGBTIQA+ danger.

“LGBTIQA+ issues offer a new struggle for the protection of African identity; we must unite in our collective interest to stand against any sanctions,” he stated.

Dr Mensah-Ansah also praised Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and other African countries for their strong stances on LGBTIQA+ issues.

He, however, stressed the need to protect the human rights of all people, irrespective of their gender.

