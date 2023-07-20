Communications Minister briefs Parliament on Rural Telephony Project in Sene West

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 20, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Thursday, briefed Parliament on the state of Rural Telephony Project in the Sene West Constituency of the Bono East Region.

This was in response to a question on the floor of Parliament by Mr Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sene West.

The MP asked the Minister when the following communities in the Sene West Constituency would be connected to mobile network; namely Tato Battor, Gobu, Agege, Dunkwape, Bokena, Kukukwasi, Asempanaye, Akyetemade, Gyasipo, Lobe Akura, Adeimra, Jinji Congo, Ramadan, Congo, Dede, Mantukwa, Chaboba, Dongodage, Zabrama and Ningo.

The Minister noted that the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) had acquired a site in Kakraka Akura for the Rural Telephony Project, and this would be constructed when finances permit.

She said a drive test had also been conducted by GIFECT in six communities namely Kyeamekrom, Bunji, Tato, Akyeremade, Lassi and Dwankrom in Sene West Constituency.

“GIFEC is assessing the viability of surveyed sites in these communities before acquiring lands for the construction of Rural Telephony Sites there.” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful stated.

“Connectivity drive tests will be conducted by GIFEC in Gobu, Agege, Dunkwape, Bokena, Kukukwasi, Asempanaye, Gyasipo, Lope Akura, Adeimura, Jinji, Ramadan, Congo, Dede, Mantukwa, Dongondage, Zabrama and Ningo.”

She said AT currently had three sites in Sene West District, especially at Kajaji, Drobe and Kwame Danso with 2G (Second generation wireless telephony technology) and 3G (third generation of wireless mobile telecommunications technology) services and that it also had coverage for Tator Battor.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

