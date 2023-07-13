ATU wins SDG research award 

Accra, July 13, GNA – Accra Technical University (ATU) has won the Best Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Research Award at the maiden edition of the Think Energy SDGs Awards.

A statement issued by ATU said the award, which was won based on research conducted by its Sustainable Energy Service Centre makes the school the first Technical University to win the award.

It said Mr Humphrey Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of African Global Response Energy Environment Limited (AGREE) visited ATU on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to present the award a plaque and citation to management of the University.

The statement quoted Mr Tetteh as saying that the school’s nomination was scored high on innovativeness, impactfulness, and sustainability of their work in the various categories.

Mr Tetteh said the nation’s transition to clean energy depended heavily on the transformation of education, and that it was exciting to see ATU achieving so much in the field of sustainable energy.

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, who doubles as the Lead Applicant on behalf of the University received the award.

He said the award was great motivation to University to push the boundaries of research and development to actively participate and benefit from the fourth industrial revolution.

Prof. Acakpovi said the ATU Sustainable Energy Service Centre ATU-SESC was established on July 26, 2022, by the Millenium Development Authority (MiDA) in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Ghana with funding from the United States Government through the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The ATU-SESC has since pioneered the University’s research in Sustainable Energy.

The SDG Research Award is a testament to the strides made by the Centre and the University in Sustainable Energy.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST, Kumasi), University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD, Somanya), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT, Tarkwa) and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR, Sunyani) were also nominated in the research category.

The award ceremony was part of the 4th Africa Energy and Sustainability Summit which is organised annually by the AGREE Ltd. in collaboration with the SDGs Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Energy, Ghana and supported by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

GNA

