Apprehend war Mongers-Ya-Na

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) July 13, GNA – Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon has urged the security to apprehend persons spewing out hate speech to create confusion in the Northern Region on social media.

He also entreated the people to report persons engaging in falsehood and wrong accusations to the security agencies to take them on.

Ya – Na Abukari II made the remarks in his welcome address read on his behalf by Zangbalun Na Dr. Yakubu II when Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah and their encourage met him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

He said for some weeks now, there had been simmering tensions on social media creating fear and panic among people from the Northern Region especially between Dagombas and Konkombas.

That, he said was putting fear in the people to go about their duties and also disturbing the fledging peace Dagbon had enjoyed a couple of years ago.

He said such rumours got residents from Sunson in Yendi Municipality fleeing at mid night to Yendi for protection, and he personally sent his emissaries to find out and it turned out to be a false alarm.

He said the rumours had also gotten students to flee from school and workers leaving their places of work.

Ya-Na said the Dagombas and Konkombas were not happy with the happenings as nobody would subsequently benefit from it and urged them to rather fight poverty, literacy, maternal and child mortality which were their real enemies to create jobs for the youth.

Ya-Na said the main responsibility of traditional leaders of the region was to ensure the security and safety of their people and to strive for the environment that would enhance the development of the region.

Mr Alber Kan- Dapaah said the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo had delegated them to find lasting solutions and he was happy to meet Ya-Na, his Chiefs and elders to talk about the matter concerning the Dagombas and Konkowbas.

He said it was important for unity to exist among them and appealed to them to find solution to what was happening.

He assured Ya-Na that they would use all the powers they have to deal with the existing problem and appealed to Ya-Na to also help in solving the Bawku problem.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defense said last year he led a delegation of Members of Parliament (MP) to assure Ya-Na that all the intelligence they picked up were faceless people and assured Ya-Na that Dagombas and Konkombas would never fight because they have lived together for more than 900 years and would never sit down for conflict to destroy the area.

He appealed to Ya-Na to form a committee to work towards peace in the area to do away with the rumours.

GNA

