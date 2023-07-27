Akatsi North NPP: Second Vice Chairman celebrates birthday with the elderly

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ave-Dakpa (V/R), July 27, GNA – Mr Goodman Paul Agbesi Ayrah, the second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North Constituency has extended his love for the elderly within some communities in his area.

Mr Ayrah, also a Parliamentary primary aspirant for the party in the constituency, explained that he decided to celebrate his birthday by visiting some elders who fought for the party in their respective capacities.

Mr Ayrah made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an engagement after embarking on his philanthropic engagement.

“I see it as a collective responsibility to engage in activities that will help restore hope in our rank and file ahead of time. No one can do it alone because the joy of one should be the joy of all,” he said.

He said he took the decision to celebrate with the party elders who served the party in various positions such as, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and Council of Elders in the past.

“All those I visited were full of joy. It was their first experience of such a commemorative visit where I offered each some gifts and urged them not to feel neglected since the party still holds them in heart.”

Mr Ayrah, who also visited some widows, assured the beneficiaries of his continuous support in his little capacity to put smiles on their faces.

His visits also took him to Metsrikasa community where he presented a football to ‘Soccer Readers FC’ a third division team in the area.

Mr Ayrah further urged the entire team members to embrace discipline for excellence.

Mr Galley John Bosco, coach of the team who received the offer, said it was timely and expressed his joy for the gift.

Mr Ayrah is also a former Assembly member for Ave-Dzalele Electoral Area, a teacher at Akatsi Senior High Technical School, and a human rights activist.

He was a DCE nominee for Akatsi North District in 2021 but failed narrowly to secure the constitutionally mandated 65% votes of the assembly members to become the DCE for the area.

He promised to extend his benevolent initiative to other communities in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

