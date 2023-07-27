Five persons declare intentions to contest Krachi East Parliamentary seat for NPP

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 27, GNA – Five persons including one female have picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary slot in the Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region.

The five aspirants are Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate, Mr Timothy Kwasi Koki, Tutor at Dambai College of Education, Mr Jacob K.Y Nlanlil, businessman, Mr Amphury Akamah Sarpong, businessman and Madam Pearl Akua Agyemang, the party’s 2015 parliamentary aspirant at Kpone Katamanso constituency.

Mr Prosper Odugbe, the Secretary at the constituency’s party office at Dambai, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) advised the aspirants and their supporters to be guided by the party’s constitution and code of ethics.

He emphasised the need for the parliamentary hopefuls and their followers as well as other members within the constituency to prioritise the interest of the party over individual ambitions to ensure victory in 2024.

Mr Boateng Gyamfi, the constituency Chairman said, the party expected all parliamentary aspirants to conduct their campaign in a decent manner that would strengthen the unity in the party after the primaries.

Krachi East constituency has been keenly contested since it was taken away by the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress at the 2020 elections.

GNA

