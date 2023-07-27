Speaker hails The Church of Pentecost for National Development Conference

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 27, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has lauded The Church of Pentecost for the successful organisation of the National Development Conference, 2023, at Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoah Fetteh in the Central Region.

The Speaker gave the commendation in his formal communication to the House following his participation in the Conference.

The two-day conference on the theme “Moral Vision and National Development”, sought to bring together major stakeholders in national development, for a sober reflection and dialogue, toward developing a framework that significantly impacts and shapes the moral fiber of Ghana’s development.

Mr Bagbin expressed gratitude to The Church of Pentecost and its Leadership, particularly, the Chairman and vision bearer, Apostle Eric Kyamekye for not only conceptualizing this dream but taking steps to actualize it in such a national character.

The Speaker reiterated that Apostle Nyamekye was, indeed, a gift from God to Mother Ghana.

He noted that some key questions were raised by Apostle Nyamekye in his exaltation “Righteousness exalts a nation.”

The Speaker, in sharing his thoughts with Members of the House, said in the first place “Why is the Church burdened in spearheading a national development conference?”

He said as Apostle Nyamekye stated, the purpose of the Church was not only the salvation of souls but the transformation of society and, by extension, the nation.

Mr Bagbin said: “A church cannot say I have saved a soul and not care about the environment they saved lives in”.

“So as a legislator, businessman, politician, doctor, labourer, the teacher, in fact, all professions should inure to the prosperity of the nation and lift the country’s image. Assuredly that is the way to Go.”

He said again, the church was leading the crusade of morality and national development because history encouraged the church in the conversation on national development.

Citing the German sociologist, economist, and politician Max Weber, he said righteousness must be the basis of the nation, government, and society in general. The Speaker said the integrity of one’s words where it was better to lose your life than not keep your word; saying ‘Which we are losing as a nation.

“Our calling is not limited to the four walls of the church, or mosque, your profession is your service to God and man, and that money and wealth are a byproduct of diligence, sacrifice, hard work, and passion.

“As a people, we need to choose to live for the long term, even eternity, and not sacrifice the short term for the long term. We must live with the next generation in mind.

“I think that we need to rethink our influence on the nation’s development. If we do what the Protestants did, we will have the results they had.”

He said, he was optimistic that deliberations from the conference would be characterized by constructive dialogue which outcome and recommendations would inform how Ghana charts its path into the future.

He said as such the dialogue would create a watershed for a renewed commitment to ethical, moral, and effective leadership that cherished the trust and confidence of its citizens.

The opening ceremony of the National Development Conference, brought together the three Organs of State, including the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.

Others are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former President John Dramani Mahama, Ministers of State, the Clergy, and the Diplomatic Corps.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

