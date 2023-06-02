World Vision Ghana inaugurates Agotime-Ziope Children’s Parliament

By Caleb Kuleke

Kpetoe (V/R), June 2, GNA – World Vision Ghana, a non-government organisation has inaugurated the Agotime-Ziope District Children’s Parliament, an initiative to create a platform for children within the area to debate and share issues related to their well-being.

The initiative is also aimed at instilling in the children public speaking and advocacy skills and building their self-esteem and confidence in championing issues affecting them and demanding accountability from duty bearers.

The inauguration was followed by the first sitting of the house, where the house discussed matters including teenage pregnancy, child marriage and sexual and gender-based violence and their consequences on the future of children.

The house identified poverty, parental irresponsibility as some contributing factors to teenage pregnancy, child marriage and sexual and gender-based violence and called on government and other relevant bodies and authorities to accelerate efforts to address them.

Miss Victoria Aku Kwamehene, Speaker for the house thanked World Vision Ghana for the initiative and assured that they would use the opportunity wisely to advocate for policies that would ensure children’s safety and development.

Madam Salomey Yeboah, the Agotime-Ziope Area Programmes Manager, World Vision Ghana, speaking to Ghana News Agency said she was happy to see the parliament out doored to empower children to engage in advocacy for their betterment.

She said the platform would enable the children to contribute to national debate and take relevant steps to influence decisions that affected their lives.

Madam Yeboah implored members to take business of the house seriously and work with tolerance and in unity, avoid any divisiveness to promote the agenda of the house.

The Programmes Manager entreated the children to be respectful and humble, eschew negative attitudes and focus on their studies to become responsible future leaders of the country.

Togbe Nene Keteku IV, Paramount Chief of Agotime Traditional Area, in an address read on his behalf commended World Vision Ghana for the numerous interventions in the district to transform the lives of the children.

