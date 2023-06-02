Aspire higher to break gender gaps – Marigold Assan charges girls

By Victoria Agyemang

Benso (C/R), June 02, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has charged young girls to aspire higher to break the gender gap hindering their growth.

She said it was time girls broke the stereotypes and barriers and took over higher positions in the country.

“Do not let anything stop you from achieving your dreams, aspire higher to break the gender gaps that hinder your growth,” she persuaded.

Mrs Assan made the call when she distributed sanitary pads to school pupils in some selected schools in five districts of the Central Region to mark the year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The Menstrual Hygiene advocacy drive was on the theme: “Promoting Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Central Region.”

More than 1,250 pupils from five districts benefitted from the project, receiving two packs of pads each and 3,000 pads distributed across the districts with other girls receiving.

Mrs Assan told the girls not to allow any barrier to deter them from achieving their dreams but strive harder to become successful women to help build the country.

She encouraged them to be ready to move their academic career to the next level and challenge themselves to take over the world as women.

The Regional Minister encouraged the girls to bath regularly and keep themselves clean to avoid contracting infections and diseases, especially during their periods.

Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central reiterated calls on the young girls to take good care of themselves and be conscious of their career paths.

She called on parents to be responsible in taking care of their children, particularly the girl child, adding that parents should be able to care for their children regardless of the challenges that came their way.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Interior told men to prioritise the wellbeing of their girl child and not leave everything to their wives and partners.

GNA

