NPP Presidential Primaries: Joe Ghartey picks nomination forms, pledges to fight poverty

Accra, June 02, GNA – Mr Joe Ghartey, Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan constituency and presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has picked nomination forms to contest the Party’s presidential primaries.

Mr Ernest Oti Akenteng, New Juaben North Constituency Chairman of the NPP, picked the forms on his behalf at the Party’s headquarters in Asylum Down on Thursday, June 01, 2023.

Mr Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the NPP, presented the forms to Mr Akenteng, who subsequently handed it to Mr Ghartey at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.

There were several constituency executives and chairpersons of the Party who joined the Delegation to pick the forms for the presidential hopeful.

Mr Ghartey had expressed his intentions to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Election, and was determined to tackle poverty head-on upon becoming the President of the nation.

For him, it is time for Ghanaians to “fight poverty” rather than fight against one another.

Mr Ghartey, an astute lawyer and former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, was poised to ensure that the Party moved in a new direction, which everyone regardless of his or her economic, social, religious or ethnic background could have equal opportunity.

Mr Ghartey, during his tenure as Minister of Justice and Attorney- General under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s Administration, introduced the ‘Justice For All’ programme, which freed many prisoners across the country.

Mr Ghartey, also a former Minister of Railways Development and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament is seeking to energise the Party faithful and give young people the opportunity to serve the country should he emerge victorious in the primaries, and subsequently elected President of the Republic.

Addressing some constituency executives of the Party at Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Mr Ghartey said, he was not seeking to become the Party’s pesidential candidate or President for personal gains, but rather to serve Ghanaians and bring economic prosperity for all.

The Presidential Aspirant recounted how he had stood with the NPP through difficult times dating back to the 1990s, saying; “We have worked tirelessly for this Party.”

The Party, he said, needed an experienced person who could unite the rank and file of the Party, saying; “It’s about time politicians stop fighting against each other”.

“We must unify the country and we must unify the party,” he said.

He underscored the need for politicians to fight for the future of Ghanaian children.

Mr Ghartey is a politician some NPP constituency executives nationwide consider as the best bet to lead the Party to victory in the 2024 General Elections and build a more prosperous nation for all Ghanaians.

Mr Adams Abdul Majid, a Senior Aide to Mr Ghartey, whilst addressing the media, said the youth of the Party were solidly behind the presidential aspirant because he was a grassroots man and a transformational leader.

GNA

