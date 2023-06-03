The Party Train whistles through Tema and Accra on 17 June

Accra, June 03, GNA – After a successful fun filled and educative Party on the Train, organisers have selected June I7 for the clickety-clack and the whoooo sounds to echo through Tema and Accra once again.

Mr Bob Amiteye, lead organiser of Ghana Centre of the world with Party on the Train, told the Ghana News Agency that the event was part of the activities leading to the prelaunch of Miss Centre of the World Ghana competition. He engaged service personnel and interns at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to build their capacity to advance their contributions to promoting Tema as the metropolis at the centre of the world.

He said more activities like the Keteke dance, jama competition,special music request, quiz session, my Keteke story, photoshoot and birthday celebrations on the train had been added to make the event more fascinating and memorable.

He said most people in Ghana did not appreciate the fact that Tema was a unique city, the nearest human settlement to the null island, where the Equator meets the Greenwich Meridian. It is also on the Greenwich Meridian.

In fact, Longitude Zero Degrees which is the Greenwich Meridian also known as the Prime Meridian passes through Tema.

It is the universal reference line for determination of time zones, reading of geographical maps, charts and for navigation.

With today’s modern technology, people can use the compass application on iPhones or download google earth on an android phone to know their locations in reference to the Prime Meridian.

According to him, plans are far advanced to develop and provide tailored services to attract destination tourism centred on Tema and its interesting natural and artificial places, monuments, festivals and people.

We are doing aggressive marketing in all forms and through promotions of domestic tourism to achieve our objectives, he said.

Children are powerful influencers and agents for change in society hence we cannot afford to underestimate their potentials in advancing domestic tourism.

This is why the Miss Centre of the World Ghana competition is designed to build the capacities of young people to unearth their skills to improve our domestic tourism drive and become tourism ambassadors.

“I am grateful to Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Mayor of Tema, the Eastern Naval Command, Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metro Director of Education and the Ghana Tourism Authority, Tema branch for supporting the need to advance the tourism potentials in line with Tema Centre of the World agenda.

As we initiate programmes or interesting bits to boost local interest through various media, including social media tools or digital marketing, we hope to reach all age groups for them to know that they live in an enviable place.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

