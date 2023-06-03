Norsaac engages NDPC and other stakeholders on strategies for ending SGBVs 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 2, GNA – Norsaac, a Civil Society Organisation has engaged the National Development Planning Commission and other stakeholders on the way forward towards ending Sexual and Gender-Based violence (SGBV) in Ghana through its Agenda 55 Voluntary Peer Review Project.

The engagement with these stakeholders was part of the agenda to reach out to various institutions and assemblies in the country was examine and offer strategic recommendations on the elimination of SGBV in Northern Ghana.

Norsaac in 2022, launched its Agenda 55 Project, which seeks to institute a coordinated evidence platform for enhanced response to SGBV at all levels in Northern Region’s 55 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

The one-day inter-sectoral round table conversation had other stakeholders like the Ministries of Gender Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Local Government and Education, Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies, and Oxfam participating to share ideas on domestic violence.

Mr. Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of Norsaac speaking at an event in Accra said to make the elimination of SGBV possible, it was also important to engage NDPC to review the original indicators that were outlined at the initial stage of the project.

“The reason is to make sure the indicators do not move away from the national development structure, so we are happy that the Commission is leading the process in terms of finalizing the indicators and providing that kind of technical advice to the government,” he said.

Mr Awal said the initiative would go a long way to transform the lives of girls and women, who most at times sought greener pastures outside their regions due to financial constraints.

He said incidents of SGBV normally go unreported due to societal norms, fear of stigmatization, and lack of trust in law enforcement agencies.

The Executive Director said one of the major challenges they faced in the initial stages of the Project was getting the right indicators to suit the various assemblies.

“I urge everyone to support this campaign and advocate a society free from sexual and gender-based violence. Let us work together to empower these girls and women and create safe and inclusive communities for all,” he added.

Mrs Mary Mpere, Director, Development Policy, and Planning Division at NDPC said gender inequality was a big problem in Ghana, hence, the need to come together to get rid of Sexual and Gender-Based violence cases.

She said it was important for the youth to be empowered in the aspect of education, health, and employment to promote equality in Ghana.

“We want all girls in school to enable them attain their highest potential and be able to contribute their efforts to the development of the economy but if they are being violented, they might even lose the confidence to stand up to do anything themselves, let alone the society,” she said.

The Director said the issue of coordination was a major problem the Commission had encountered over the years, after advising organizations on planning strategies.

Madam Malonin Asibi, Executive Secretary, Domestic Violence Secretariat at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection commended Norsaacand the Commission for their role in helping to reduce SGBV’s in Ghana.

She said the Ministry was working with other stakeholders to implement a framework on Child Marriage, which would end domestic and gender-based violence.

Some of the nine indicators that were finalized include the number of reported cases of rape, sexual assault, and physical violence, and whether legal frameworks are in place to promote, enforce and monitor equality and non-discrimination.

The agenda 55 Project being implemented by Norsaacis in collaboration with Oxfam and is expected to end in 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

