Police commander assures absolute security for banking institutions in Berekum   

Berekum, (B/R), May 3, GNA-The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Andrews Kofi Okonegye, the Berekum District Police Commander, has assured banking and financial institutions of absolute security, as economic activities thrive in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region.

He said the police were on top watching the activities of businesses, saying “We have informants everywhere and we are ready to clamp down on criminals”.

ASP Okonegye gave the assurance when speaking at the opening of the Berekum branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), a wholly owned Ghanaian bank in the Berekum Municipality.

“Sometimes you might not see our presence, but we promise we are everywhere in the municipality to deal with crime”, the District Police Commander stated in confidence.

ASP Okonegye warned that criminals, miscreants, and troublemakers in the municipality would not find their way out and asked financial and banking institutions to remain sensitive and be security conscious too.

“We are ever ready and prepared to protect every individual and institution” and cautioned the people against any form of crime, saying criminals would always be found wanting.

Mr Thairu Ndungu, the Deputy Managing Director, CBG, stressed dedication, trust and honesty remained the trademark of the bank, and assured customers and potential ones of absolute security of their deposits.

He stressed the bank’s commitment and readiness to provide excellent and innovative banking services to businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the municipality, saying the economic prospects of Berekum were good.

Mr Charles Appiah, the Director of Finance and Strategy at CBG, advised the Berekum residents to capitalize on the bank’s remittance services and do business with the institution, saying with “our remittance services you can easily withdraw money from your handset.”

Osabarima Kusi Yeboah II, the Nifahene (Right Chief) of the Berekum Traditional Area advised banking and financial institutions to endeavour to check the bank ground of people before providing them with employment.

