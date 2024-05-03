CBG opens Berekum branch, pledges excellent banking services

By Dennis Peprah

Berekum, (B/R), May 3, GNA – The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), the wholly-owned Ghanaian bank, has opened a new branch in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region, with a pledge to deliver excellent banking services at the doorsteps of the people.

With the Berekum branch, the bank currently has 114 branches spread across 13 regions in the country.

Mr Thairu Ndungu, the Deputy Managing Director, CBG, who made the pledge, said the CBG had prioritised Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs), saying the bank’s presence in the Municipality would create opportunity for the SMEs to flourish.

At a short ceremony at Berekum, the Deputy Managing Director expressed the bank’s readiness and commitment to provide superior banking solutions for all stakeholders.

He said the CBG had a special interest in the SMEs sector and developed a number of products to serve the sector.

Mr Ndungu said key among them was a product dubbed the “Collateral-Free loan” specially designed for the SMEs customers to give them the opportunity to access loans up to GHS 500,000.00 without collateral.

“Berekum, without a doubt, is a place of immense significance, known for its significant role in trade, construction, and agriculture and with such uniqueness, CBG is honored to establish a presence here and serve the hardworking people of Berekum,” he stated.

Mr Ndungu pledged more convenience and trust to businesses in the Municipality, saying “We recognise that banking is not just about the numbers but about building relationships and supporting the overall well-being of the community.”

“That is why we are dedicated to being an active corporate citizen in Berekum and our team is committed to understanding the unique needs of the community,” saying, the staff would work hard and tirelessly to provide personalised banking solutions for business or personal current savings accounts.

Describing the staff of the bank as ambassadors, Mr Ndungu urged them to work devotedly to raise the image of CBG, saying “you are our ambassadors, and it is through your efforts that CBG will contribute to the growth and prosperity of this community.”

The Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, urged the bank to do more to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of the people, and asked businesses to also transact business with the bank.

Mr Charles Appiah, the Director of Finance, CBG, said customer data and confidentiality were guaranteed and the bank was working hard to achieve its vision of becoming the most trusted institution in the country.

Osabarima Kusi Yeboah II, the Nifahene (Right Chief) of the Berekum Traditional Council, had earlier expressed concern about the insecurity of some customers’ data at some of the banks and financial institutions in the country.

He said these were some of the factors contributing to robberies in the banking sector, with evidence showing that some staff of some banks released sensitive information to robbers to strike.

