NDC Parliamentary candidate breaks ground for rehabilitation of Bubele dam

Bubele (UWR), May 3, GNA – Prof. Titus K. Beyuo, the National Democratic (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Lambussie constituency, has broken the ground for the rehabilitation of the Bubele dam as means of solving the perennial water problem of the people.

This marks a momentous occasion in the lives of the Piina, Kyognuor, Ggingbala and Piina Kokoligu communities since the dam, hitherto, known as the Piina Dam, was constructed in the 1980s by the Catholic Mission to serve as a water reservoir for dry season farming, as the predominant occupation of the catchment areas of the dam is farming.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Beyuo said the dam broke down for some years now and that the present government failed to rehabilitate it to serve the communities.

He said initially, it was earmarked as a site for the One Village One Dam Policy, but the government later changed the location of the 1V1D project and abandoned the damaged dam.

He said during the visit of former president John Dramani Mahama to Lambussie early this year, he Prof Titus K Beyuo, lobbied to the NDC Presidential candidate to help rehabilitate the dam.

He said former president Mahama promised to work on it and added that a technical team would be dispatched immediately to assess the dam for the rehabilitation works.

“True to his words, former president Mahama sent a technical team shortly after his visit to assess the dam, preparing the way for the rehabilitation works to commence.

Work has since commenced in earnest and the construction is ongoing,” he said.

He said the work was scheduled for completion within two months before the major raining season sets in.

The ground-breaking ceremony, which took place at Piina Kokoligu, was graced by the Paramount Chief of Lambussie, the Vice chairman of the Lambussie Traditional Council, two priests from the Piina Catholic Parish, the Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, constituency and branch executives of the NDC and other party faithful as well as some former appointees of the NDC.

The rehabilitation work has generated direct employment in the construction works, three women contracted to cook for all the workers on the site, a boost in fuel sale as fuel for the construction is sourced locally.

The Bubele Dam, when fully rehabilitated, will ensure dry season farming in the catchment areas of the dam. The people of Piina, Gbingbila, Kyognuor, and Kokoligu could not hide their excitement as the earthmoving equipment moved to site and commenced work.

The project will help stem the annual movement of the youth to the southern part of the country during the dry season as they will be able to do all-year round farming.

