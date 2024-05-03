CAMFED Ghana launches ‘Agriculture Guide’ to promote climate-smart Agric  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, May 03, GNA-CAMFED Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, is set to recruit and train 160 women under its ‘Agriculture Guide Programme’ to promote climate-smart agriculture.

The initiative aims to help women establish and run sustainable agribusinesses and also seeks to “build community resilience and ensure food security in the face of climate change.”

Under the programme, each of the trainees known as ‘Agriculture Guides’ will train 10 more women on “Climate-Smart Agriculture” (CSA) practices, especially in rural communities.

The CSA is “a set of agricultural practices and technologies which simultaneously boost productivity, enhance resilience, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

It includes the adoption of climate-resilient crop varieties, agriculture conservation techniques, agroforestry, water management, and improved livestock management.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Ms Fairuza Safian, National Director, CAMFED Ghana, said the programme was part of CAMFED’s contribution to solving the challenge of climate change in the agriculture sector.

She described the plan as an opportunity for beneficiaries to “develop sound climate practices, make connections, and access equipment needed for agriculture success.”

Ms Safian said “a technical working group” was constituted to design the curriculum to guide beneficiaries and sensitise them on climate-smart agriculture.

“…While contributing to addressing the climate challenge, the programme will also contribute to food security and position a core of young women to take up dignified and fulfilling careers in agriculture, agribusiness and agro-processing,” she stated.

The National Director said CAMFED would always support the government to achieve its policy goals in various sectors, as it worked to ensure that “children are provided resources for their education.”

In a speech read on his behalf, the Assistant Director of Crop Services, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), stressed the importance of adopting solutions that “protect and build resilience” in the sector.

He said the Agriculture Guide Programme by CAMFED was in line with the Ministry’s vision of tackling the effects of climate change in the sector, and highlighted some government initiatives meant to ensure agriculture productivity.

Mr George Yaw Adorshie, Head of Communication and Strategic Partnership, CAMFED, explained the organisation’s new strategic plan from 2024 to 2029, which included providing support for five million girls to access and progress through secondary schools in the five African countries in which CAMFED operates.

He said the organisation intended to enhance its achievements and expand operations to four other regions in Ghana.

Ms Paulina Addy, Director of Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD), at MoFa, highlighted the effects of climate on Agriculture and urged various partners to ensure the success of the Agriculture Guide Programme.

The technical committee for the development of the Agriculture Guide included representatives of universities, research institutions, and entrepreneurs supported by CAMFED the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the National Service Scheme.

Mr Christain Zico Agbebo, Programmes Manager, CAMFED, said apart from the first batch of 160 trainees, the programme would recruit National Service persons and other females interested in agriculture.

GNA

