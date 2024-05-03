SOCO Project making significant strides   

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 3, GNA – Madam Matilda Tettey, the Head of Public Relations, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), says the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project of the Ministry is making significant strides.

With over 500 sub-projects underway, including the construction of mechanised boreholes, roads and schools as part of the project, significant headways had been achieved, she said.

“Community dialogue and local economic development are essential components of the project, targeting the youth, community leaders, and women in the various regions, and building their capacity in things that generate conflicts,” she added.

Madam Tettey was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Civil Service Week Policy Fair, on the theme: “Combatting the Threat to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: The Perspective of the Civil Service,” in Accra.

The MLGDRD participated in the programme with its allied institutions: the Institute of Local Government Studies, Office of the Common Fund Administrator, Local Government Service and Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority.

Also in attendance were the Births and Deaths Registry, Parks and Gardens, and Community Development.

Madam Tettey said despite the challenges associated with such projects, the Ministry made efforts to manage them effectively, with most of the issues resolved at the local level.

The theme aligned with the SOCO project aimed to proactively prevent the spread of conflict from the Sahel, reduce vulnerability to climate change, and strengthen local institutions, economic opportunities and public trust.

In Ghana, the project had been implemented in six regions in the northern parts; the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti regions, with 48 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies benefitting.

Maintaining those initiatives was essential, involving continuous social cohesion initiatives and disseminating messages of empowerment and peace throughout the communities.

“The Ministry’s attendance in the fair demonstrated its accomplishments as well as the value of teamwork and creativity in tackling the intricate problems of peace and security,” she said.

GNA

